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Kyrgyzstan introduces unified ecosystem for digital monitoring of offenders

The Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic is testing a comprehensive software-based monitoring system for convicts (as part of the probation system) that integrates modern digital monitoring tools into a single ecosystem.

The new platform provides a flexible approach to security and includes two levels of monitoring in a single application. Low-risk individuals can be remotely identified using Face ID technology—identity and location are verified using a smartphone. For more dangerous offenders, including those prone to domestic violence, electronic bracelets are used to ensure constant monitoring.

The software runs on the Ministry of Justice’s internal servers, ensuring data security and preventing third-party access. Using own software also improves the speed and accuracy of the system.

The implementation of this solution provides significant budget savings. The cost of the electronic bracelets is significantly lower than that of imported equivalents, and the elimination of the need to license foreign software reduces operating costs. Integration of the mobile app and electronic bracelets into a single system allows supervisory officers to receive complete information about supervised individuals in real time through a single interface, eliminating the need to use multiple programs.

Additionally, the system is equipped with mechanisms to protect against attempts to bypass controls. Face ID technology includes anti-spoofing features and requires confirmation of the user’s presence. Electronic bracelets detect attempts at unauthorized removal or crossing established limits, generating notifications for officers.

Currently, the system’s software, including facial recognition algorithms, is fully developed, and the electronic bracelets have been successfully integrated with the platform. The industrial design of the devices is being refined to improve their reliability and ease of use.
link: https://24.kg/english/370902/
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