Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Beatrice Maser, World Bank Executive Director, in Washington, D.C.

The parties discussed the construction of Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP). Adylbek Kasymaliev reported the completion of the first round of negotiations under the intergovernmental agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

«The results Kyrgyzstan has achieved in a short period of time are truly impressive. The Kambarata-1 HPP project is a high priority for the World Bank. We congratulate you on the successful completion of the first round of negotiations under the Intergovernmental Agreement and are ready to continue representing the country’s interests on the Bank’s Board of Directors,» Beatrice Maser said.