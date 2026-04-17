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MMA Association established in Kyrgyzstan headed by SCNS Chairman

An Association of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has been established in Kyrgyzstan, and the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, has been elected its President.

According to the Association, the decision was made on April 17 at a meeting with representatives of relevant federations. The meeting was chaired by Urmat Asanbaev, Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports.

Representatives of the WEF GLOBAL MMA, GAMMA MMA, IMMAF Kyrgyzstan, and the National Federation of MMA participated in the discussion. They presented their developments, experience in organizing tournaments, and outlined development priorities.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to combine the efforts of the federations within a single association. The main goal is to develop a common MMA policy, coordinate competitions, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position on the international stage.

It is noted that MMA tournaments in the country will now only be held with the approval of the State Agency for Sports and the new association.

Newly elected Vice Presidents:

  • Ruslan Kydyrmyshev (WEF GLOBAL MMA),
  • Babur Tolbaev (GAMMA MMA),
  • Abdirashid Zholchubaev (National Federation of MMA),
  • Yryskeldi Narbaev (IMMAF Kyrgyzstan).

Emil Toktogonov has been appointed Secretary General.
link: https://24.kg/english/370904/
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