Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington

Political consultations between Kyrgyzstan and the United States were held in Washington on April 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The consultations were co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

During the consultations, the sides discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, easing visa requirements for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and identifying promising areas for advancing shared objectives.

Both sides emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and positively assessed the outcomes of the C5+1 Summit in Washington, as well as the B5+1 Business Forum, which contributed to expanding business contacts and attracting a significant number of U.S. companies to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties also discussed multilateral cooperation, particularly within the C5+1 framework, the United Nations, and the OSCE.

At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and agreed to hold the next round of annual consultations in Bishkek.