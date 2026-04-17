 International Hip-Hop Festival brings together dancers from around the world

An international hip-hop culture festival, Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition, was held in Bishkek, bringing together dancers from across the globe.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and also became part of the official program of Francophonie Spring. It was organized with the support of the Embassies of France and Switzerland, the Alliance Française Bishkek, and the Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan.

For the first time in Kyrgyzstan, master classes were conducted by members of the globally recognized LDDLM Crew. Dancers from France, Switzerland, and Spain shared their professional experience and held training sessions for participants.

The musical lineup featured renowned DJ DJ TellaX from Nice.

According to the organizers, the festival served as a platform for exchanging experience, improving dancers’ skills, and expanding international connections. The participation of international guests also contributes to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential and strengthens its image on the global stage.