Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports

Kyrgyzstan and China discussed expansion of exports of agricultural products, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the issue was raised during a meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

As part of the event, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister Erlist Akunbekov met with Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Zhang Zhili.

It is noted that 17 protocols on the export of agricultural products have already been signed. Another three are under approval, while draft agreements are expected for 32 additional areas.

The Kyrgyz side expressed readiness to further expand cooperation and sign new agreements, including with the General Administration of Customs of China.