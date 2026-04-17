 Raisa Atambayeva summoned for questioning by Interior Ministry

Raisa Atambayeva, the wife of former Kyrgyzstan’s president Almazbek Atambayev, has been summoned for questioning by the Interior Ministry, her daughter Aliya Atambayeva reported.

Aliya Atambayeva said in an Instagram post that her mother had been served with a summons requiring her to appear at a local police department. She shared a screenshot of a message indicating that Raisa Atambayeva does not understand the reasons for the summons and is requesting escort.

A photo of the summons was also published, showing that she has been called in to meet with a senior investigator handling particularly important cases. No further details have been provided at this time.

It should be noted that in November 2025, Raisa Atambayeva was taken in for questioning by the Interior Ministry’s investigative service following a search of her home. At that time, investigative actions were carried out as part of a criminal case related to mass riots.