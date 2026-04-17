Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation

Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Sydykov, met in Washington, D.C. with Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Sydykov noted that the visit represents an important opportunity to expand economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The minister highlighted the successful B5+1 Business Forum held in Bishkek in February 2025, emphasizing that the event created broad opportunities to strengthen and develop ties between business communities.

Bakyt Sydykov also briefed the U.S. side on the dynamic growth across key sectors of the economy in recent years, as well as on the ambitious goals set under the National Development Program through 2030.

Key priority areas outlined include industrialization and expansion of domestic production; development of a regional trade and logistics hub; advancement of agriculture and tourism; and the transition to green energy. It was noted that these sectors are open to international partnership.

Bakyt Sydykov stated that favorable conditions for investment have been established in the Kyrgyz Republic. The parties also discussed prospects for further deepening pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Between 2021 and 2025, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and the United States increased more than 2.2 times. Exports of Kyrgyz goods to the U.S. market grew 2.4 times, and by the end of 2025, total trade volume reached $228 million.

The B5+1 platform serves as a business complement to the C5+1 diplomatic format, bringing together the five Central Asian countries and the United States. The platform aims to strengthen regional economic cooperation and enhance dialogue between the public and private sectors.