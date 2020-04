At least 95 people were detained in Jalal-Abad and Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan during the curfew over the past 24 hours. Commandant of Suzak district and Jalal-Abad city, Zhenishbek Zhorobekov, told at a briefing.

In total, 18 criminal cases were opened in Jalal-Abad region, 16 of which were solved. Two of them were initiated for dissemination of false information. «At present, the social and political situation is stable and is under the control of the commandant’s office,» Zhenishbek Zhorobekov said.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.