Curfew will be reduced in Bishkek. Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

«The draft order is ready. The curfew will last from 21.00 to 6.00. We are also considering relaxation in the requirements in other areas,» he said.

The curfew has already been reduced in Nookat, Kara-Suu districts and Osh city, where the state of emergency has been also introduced on March 25.