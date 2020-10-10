Commandant of Bishkek issues first order on state of emergency

The commandant of the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Orozaliev, issued the first order. It is called «On measures to ensure state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek city.»

The document orders to locate the Bishkek commandant’s office in the administration building of the City Hall.

The head of the Leninsky District Internal Affairs Department, Zhenishbek Abitov, was appointed the head of the commandant’s area of Leninsky district.

The head of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district, Ulanbek Sultanov, was appointed the head of the commandant’s area of Oktyabrsky district.

The head of the Internal Affairs Department of the Pervomaisky district, Akylbek Kazakeev, was appointed the head of the commandant’s area of Pervomaisky district.

The head of the Internal Affairs Department of the Sverdlovsky district, Ashim Tagaev, was appointed the head of the commandant’s area of Sverdlovsky district.

The Commandant ordered to impose a curfew on the territory of Bishkek from 21.00 to 5.00 for all citizens and stateless persons, with the exception of state and municipal employees who carry out and facilitate the activities of the commandant’s office of the capital.

The following measures are imposed:

Special regime of entry and exit of citizens and stateless persons to the territory of Bishkek;

Ban on the sale of weapons, strong chemicals;

Restriction on the sale of alcohol and alcoholic beverages from 18.00 to 9.00 daily;

Ban on holding meetings, rallies, street processions, demonstrations and pickets, as well as entertainment, sports and other mass events in Bishkek;

Use of duplicating equipment, as well as radio and television transmission equipment, audio and video equipment, if these means can be used to aggravate the current situation.

The Main Directorate of the State Specialized Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs shall provide enhanced round-the-clock armed security of the capital’s City Hall.

Almaz Orozaliev also ordered to impose special rules for using communications in Bishkek.

It restricts movement of vehicles, including foreign ones, and allows their inspection.

The activity of political parties, public organizations, mass movements and independent associations of citizens, which hinder the normalization of the situation, is suspended.

The order regulates check of documents in places of mass gathering of citizens ; if there is information of weapons in the possession of citizens, to carry out a personal search, inspection of belongings and vehicles, if necessary.

Private events, weddings, birthdays and other special occasions will be regulated.