Commandant of Bishkek tells who can freely move around city

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan and citizens with diplomatic status may not obey the curfew. Commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in accordance with the Constitution, there are people who can move freely without a special pass during the state of emergency and curfew.

«These are deputies of the Parliament and citizens with diplomatic status,» Almazbek Orozaliev said, answering a question from deputy Tazabek Ikramov, who complained that he was stopped at checkpoints and asked for a pass.
