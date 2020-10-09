State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10

The state of emergency is imposed in Bishkek from October 10. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Orozaliev Almazbek Kydyrmaevich, was appointed the Commandant of the city of Bishkek for the period of the state of emergency,» the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The curfew will be in effect from 20.00 to 8.00.

Earlier the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek.