22:14
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10

The state of emergency is imposed in Bishkek from October 10. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Orozaliev Almazbek Kydyrmaevich, was appointed the Commandant of the city of Bishkek for the period of the state of emergency,» the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The curfew will be in effect from 20.00 to 8.00.

Earlier the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/168590/
views: 222
Print
Related
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Health Ministry comments on introduction of state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Republican Center to consider introduction of state of emergency in Bishkek
Ata Meken faction leader against introduction of state of emergency
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Health Ministry tells about passenger transportation rules in Bishkek
Control over observance of quarantine to be tightened in Bishkek
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
22:09
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state...
21:51
People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek
21:42
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
21:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence
21:17
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10