Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan

The command, staff and mobilization exercises «Security-2021» will be held in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on April 1. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The exercises will be held in Buzhum village of Batken region with participation of law enforcement agencies.

«More than 600 people and 100 units of equipment will be involved in the exercises. A curfew is imposed on the days of the exercises in Batken and Batken district. Public order will be ensured by employees of internal affairs around the clock. Such security measures will not cause inconvenience to local residents,» the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken notes.

The curfew will be in effect until April 3 inclusive.