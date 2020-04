Curfew has been reduced in Nookat, Kara-Suu districts and Osh city in Kyrgyzstan. The Commandant’s Office of the region reported.

Such an order was signed by the Commandant Malik Nurdinov.

The document says that the curfew in the region is from 21.00 and lasts until 6.00.

Recall, a state of emergency was introduced in Nookat, Kara-Suu district and Osh city on March 25. Curfew has been also introduced in Bishkek from 21.00 to 07.00