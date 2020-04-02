Two more infected with coronavirus recovered in Ala-Buka

Two more people infected with coronavirus were discharged from Ala-Buka Territorial Hospital. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, repeated tests were taken from the patients, and they tested negative for COVID-19.

«The condition of the patients is satisfactory. These patients came from Umrah. They have spent 14 days in the hospital, recovered, and they were discharged,» Madamin Karataev told.

A total of five people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Previously, doctors have discharged three patients in Jalal-Abad region.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.