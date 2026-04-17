Military equipment, movement restrictions: Curfew imposed in Issyk-Kul region

Security-2026 command and staff exercises will be held in Issyk-Kul region from April 21 to 23, the regional administration announced.

The exercises will take place in Karakol, as well as in the villages of Kazasuu and Ak-Suu.

During the exercises, a curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Authorities warn that the movement of special equipment and active security forces are possible during this period.

Residents and visitors to the region are asked to remain calm, avoid unnecessary activities, and strictly comply with security requirements.

All measures are for training purposes and are aimed at ensuring security.