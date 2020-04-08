Drunk judge resists employees of security forces at checkpoint in Osh

A judge of the Regional Court resisted employees of security forces at a checkpoint in Osh. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The judge was drunk.

«According to preliminary data, the judge was brought by car to the house at about 19.55. A skirmish broke out between him and employees of security forces. The judge resisted. The fact was registered. Pretrial proceedings are underway,» the police said.

Recall, a state of emergency and curfew have been announced in Osh, Bishkek and Jalal-Abad, as well as in three districts of Osh and Jalal-Abad regions. Movement of people and vehicles is prohibited from 20.00 to 7.00 there.