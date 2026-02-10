20:25
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov commented on his decision to dismiss Kamchybek Tashiev from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Related news
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
According to the presidential press service, Japarov said that «the main purpose of this decision was to strengthen state unity and prevent divisions in society, including among state institutions.» The decision, he stressed, was made «in the interests of the state» and aimed at creating a stable and harmonious political environment.

Earlier, the presidential decree dismissing Kamchybek Tashiev was signed in accordance with the Constitution. The resignation of the head of the security service took place as part of personnel changes within the national security system. Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov has been appointed Acting Chairman of the SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/361431/
views: 157
Print
Related
Rustam Mamasadykov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed Acting Chairman of SCNS
SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens modern military medical complex of SCNS
352 billion soms returned to state— scale shocks even security officials
SCNS disrupts major scheme: 32 hospital buildings illegally sold
SCNS returns 11 hectares of Karagachevaya Grove to state
Incitement of interethnic hatred: Kyrgyzstani summoned to SCNS
Kamchybek Tashiev orders full inspection of all pawnshops
Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
20:16
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan removed from SCNS structure Border Service of Kyrgyzstan removed from SCNS structur...
19:52
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
19:47
Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: Kyrgyzstan improves its score
19:38
Rustam Mamasadykov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
19:31
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses all Deputy Heads of SCNS