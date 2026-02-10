President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov commented on his decision to dismiss Kamchybek Tashiev from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

According to the presidential press service, Japarov said that «the main purpose of this decision was to strengthen state unity and prevent divisions in society, including among state institutions.» The decision, he stressed, was made «in the interests of the state» and aimed at creating a stable and harmonious political environment.

Earlier, the presidential decree dismissing Kamchybek Tashiev was signed in accordance with the Constitution. The resignation of the head of the security service took place as part of personnel changes within the national security system. Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov has been appointed Acting Chairman of the SCNS.