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Another ex-SCNS Deputy Chairman, several employees detained in Kyrgyzstan

Timur Shabdanbekov, the former deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), has been detained in Kyrgyzstan. Media report, citing law enforcement sources.

According to them, Timur Shabdanbekov is suspected of abuse of office. He was detained by officers of the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to him, other defendants are also involved in the case, specifically, Akylbek Mamatov, head of Red Petroleum, Bekzat Abdikakharov, the former deputy head of the State Property Management Fund, and several former and current SCNS employees.

According to sources, they include the former deputy head of the SCNS Department for Naryn region and several department heads, including the cyber fraud unit.

Details of the criminal case, as well as the roles of each defendant, have not yet been disclosed. No official comments detailing the charges have been received at the time of publication.

The former deputy head of the SCNS, Daniel Rysaliev, was detained in Bishkek yesterday. The court later placed him under house arrest.

It’s worth noting that Akylbek Mamatov’s family is connected to the family of former head of the State Committee, Kamchybek Tashiev. His father previously served as Tashiev’s deputy in the Kyrgyz Football Union.

The arrests come amid personnel changes at the SCNS that began in February 2026.

Timur Shabdanbekov is the former deputy chairman of the SCNS.

He was born in March 28, 1974, in Bishkek. Shabdanbekov graduated from the Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1996.

Since 1999, he has served in the national security agencies. He has held various positions, including in the Anti-Corruption Service of the SCNS.

In March 2019, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Head of the Ninth Service (State Security Service), responsible for the security of the country’s top officials.

On July 13, 2022, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.
He was relieved of his post on February 10, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/370229/
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