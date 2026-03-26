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Extremism threats and Middle East crises discussed at SCNS roundtable

A roundtable on countering international terrorism and religious extremism was held at the Academy of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS).

The discussion brought together representatives of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Kyrgyz Republic, relevant departments of SCNS, including counterterrorism, intelligence, and counterintelligence units, as well as specialists from regional offices.

Participants reviewed the current operational situation in Kyrgyzstan related to manifestations of international terrorism and religious extremism. Particular attention was paid to the rehabilitation and reintegration of citizens returned from conflict zones, including Syria and Iraq, and their integration into society.

The meeting participants also discussed the impact of developments in the Middle East on the country’s religious and socio-political environment.

Experts presented analyses of the evolving ideology of terrorist organizations and outlined potential risks of the spread of destructive ideas through the information space and migration processes.

Following the discussion, participants outlined medium- and long-term forecasts and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among state bodies, the academic community, and religious institutions to ensure national security.
link: https://24.kg/english/367546/
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