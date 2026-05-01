Ex-Kyrgyz Foreign Minister criticizes Israeli President’s statement on sanctions

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, has commented on remarks by Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding the potential use of Kyrgyzstan by Iran to circumvent sanctions. He shared his views on social media.

According to Dzhekshenkulov, such statements are «unsubstantiated» and amount to interference in the country’s sovereign right to pursue an independent foreign policy.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2026, and that visits by foreign delegations to Bishkek are taking place as part of preparations for the organization’s upcoming summit.

Dzhekshenkulov noted that interpreting these visits as potential channels for sanctions evasion is baseless and could harm bilateral relations.

He also expressed doubts about the accuracy and appropriateness of the Israeli side’s assessments.

In addition, the former foreign minister sharply criticized Israel’s policies, alleging violations of international law and disregard for decisions of international organizations.

It is worth noting that President Isaac Herzog, speaking during a visit to Kazakhstan, warned of the risks that Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, could be used by Iran to bypass sanctions.