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SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center, OSCE Programme Office sign cooperation plan

The Anti-Terrorism Center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek signed a cooperation plan for 2026, the press center of the SCNS reported.

According to the press center, the document was signed by Alisher Erbaev, Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the SCNS, and the Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The signing of the plan is a logical continuation of the long-standing fruitful partnership between the parties and reflects their mutual commitment to strengthening stability and security in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the ceremony, the parties noted the high level of trust and effectiveness of previous joint projects, which contributed to enhancing the capacity of national security institutions.

The plan will be implemented based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and full transparency.
link: https://24.kg/english/370932/
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