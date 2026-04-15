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Tashiev: First sports and medical center will be opened in Kyrgyzstan

First-ever sports and medical center Murok will be opened in Kyrgyzstan. Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, announced at the organization’s regular Congress.

According to him, construction of the center is complete. All that remains is to bring in modern medical equipment; funding has been fully secured.

The center will serve not only football players but also athletes in other sports. It will offer a full range of services: diagnostics, treatment, surgeries, and rehabilitation.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the center is modeled based on a sports and medical facility in Qatar and is equipped to meet modern standards.

After a prolonged hiatus, former head of the State Committee for National Security and President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev has made a public appearance again. At the Congress, he presented a report on the work carried out over more than two years as head of the union.
link: https://24.kg/english/370493/
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