12:28
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

 President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on exchange of credit information

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the law on exchange of credit information.

According to the document, credit histories will no longer include information about the subject of the credit information’s obligations to pay a sum of money if more than:

  • two years have passed since the due date — for negative credit information;
  • one year — for negative credit information on a credit transaction equal to or less than 30,000 soms.

Furthermore, credit bureaus are required to ensure the storage of positive credit information for five years.

The law comes into force in ten days after its official publication, on May 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/372727/
views: 110
Print
Related
Parliament approves bill to shorten credit history retention periods
More than 302,000 Kyrgyzstanis have negative credit history
Pilot version of centralized legal information portal MYIZAM.KG launched
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Center for Information Environment Research created in Kyrgyzstan
Number of provided microcredits increases by quarter in 2023
MP proposes to fine for dissemination of information harmful to children
Sadyr Japarov urges to fight threats in information sphere
Number of loans provided in dollars decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Draft law on protection against false information submitted to President
Popular
Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Togo sign package of agreements — from visa waiver to IT Kyrgyzstan and Togo sign package of agreements — from visa waiver to IT
 Kamchybek Tashiev urges public not to hold protests  Kamchybek Tashiev urges public not to hold protests
 Sadyr Japarov calls Togolese Prime Minister's visit historic  Sadyr Japarov calls Togolese Prime Minister's visit historic
2 May, Saturday
12:06
Bridge demolition underway on Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road Bridge demolition underway on Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart ro...
12:00
Head of Academy of Sciences shows rapid melting of glaciers near Issyk-Kul
11:54
Mudflow in Gulcho: Aftermath cleared within four days
11:48
 President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on exchange of credit information
11:44
International Dance Olympiad of Central Asia to be held in Bishkek