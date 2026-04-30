U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan visits Kumtor mine

The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Lesslie Viguerie, visited Kumtor mine. Kumtor Gold Company reported.

During the introductory visit, the diplomat visited the central open pit mine, a heavy mining equipment repair shop, and a gold recovery plant.

He was also shown the operation of equipment of the American company Caterpillar, which has been used at the mine for many years.

Following the visit, the parties noted their mutual interest in developing bilateral cooperation.

Lesslie Viguerie has been the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan since December 2022.

The Kumtor mine, developed by Kumtor Gold Company, is the largest gold mining project in Kyrgyzstan and one of the key assets of the country’s economy.