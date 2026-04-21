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Deputy head of SCNS department detained in Bishkek

A deputy head of a department within the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has been detained in Bishkek, sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

The detention was carried out on April 20 by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The individual, identified as B.R., held the position of deputy head of a SCNS department.

As of now, the official reasons for the detention have not been disclosed. Law enforcement authorities have not commented on potential charges or the circumstances of the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/371293/
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