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 Former SCNS Chief Kamchybek Tashiev charged under two articles

Former Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) Kamchybek Tashiev has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Media outlets reported, citing his lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov.

According to the lawyer, Tashiev is accused under the articles «Violent seizure or retention of power, as well as actions aimed at violently changing the constitutional order» and «Abuse of official position.» The charges refer to Parts 2 and 4 of the latter article, involving acts committed for personal gain or in the interest of others, as well as by an official holding a responsible position.

A preventive measure in the form of a travel restriction has been imposed on the former SCNS chief. His lawyer stated that his client does not admit guilt. Kamchybek Tashiev left the Interior Ministry building after questioning at around 11 p.m.

The situation regarding former Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and former Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu remains unclear, though they are also mentioned in the case.

It is noted that the former high-ranking officials have been summoned for questioning at the Interior Ministry for the second consecutive day.

The Interior Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of the interrogations.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov stated that the possible involvement of Kamchybek Tashiev in the so-called «Letter of 75» should be determined by investigators and the court.
link: https://24.kg/english/372500/
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