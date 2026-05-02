Head of Academy of Sciences shows rapid melting of glaciers near Issyk-Kul

The Director of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Abdrakhmatov, published photographs on social media demonstrating the changing state of glaciers in Issyk-Kul region.

According to him, the glaciers are rapidly disappearing.

As an example, Abdrakhmatov cited the Jerooy glacier, showing photographs from 1962 and 2003 that show a significant reduction in its area.

«First, small glaciers (less than a square kilometer in area) disappear, and then the large ones, of which only a few remain,» he noted.

Kanat Abdrakhmatov emphasized that the changes are particularly noticeable on the southern shore of the lake.