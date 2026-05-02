Bridge demolition underway on Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road

Bridge demolition works have begun today, May 2, in Chui region on the 54th kilometer of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart bypass road, the Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

Due to the works, traffic on this section will be temporarily restricted. In certain segments, vehicles will be allowed to pass alternately in a single lane. Traffic congestion is possible.

The Traffic Safety Department urges drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations, pay close attention to road signs and temporary markers, observe speed limits and safe distances, and, where possible, use alternative routes.