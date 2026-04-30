Banking sector assets in Kyrgyzstan exceed 1.3 trillion soms

The banking sector in Kyrgyzstan continues to show steady growth across key financial indicators. As of March 1, 2026, the total assets of financial institutions reached 1,359.5 trillion soms. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported. Since the beginning of the year, this figure has increased by 12.2 percent.

Lending and Islamic finance

The total loan portfolio of the banking system amounted to 523.9 billion soms at the beginning of March, rising by 3.3 percent since the start of the year.

Financing based on Islamic principles is growing at a faster pace. The volume of funds allocated under this model increased by 6 percent, reaching 20.4 billion soms.

Deposits and banking network

Deposits from individuals and organizations grew modestly by 1 percent, reaching a total of 874.6 billion soms. Financial services in the country are provided by 24 commercial banks operating through a network of 307 branches.

The banking sector has maintained strong momentum over the past year, largely driven by consumer lending. Analysts expect this trend to continue supporting domestic demand throughout 2026.