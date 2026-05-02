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International Run the Silk Road Marathon kicks off in Cholpon-Ata

The 14th Issyk-Kul International Marathon Run the Silk Road — SCO has started in Cholpon-Ata. The race is held along the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, with both the start and finish located near the hippodrome. The State Agency for Sports reported.

Earlier reports indicated around 3,000 participants from more than 20 countries, including both professional athletes and amateurs.

Participants can compete in several distances: 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, and 3 km, as well as take part in Nordic walking.

The marathon is held under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and has grown into one of the region’s largest sporting events over the years. In addition to the races, meetings between representatives of participating countries in the field of physical culture and sports are scheduled, where they will discuss the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Organizers note that the marathon not only brings athletes together but also contributes to tourism development, as it helps start the Issyk-Kul tourist season earlier than usual.
link: https://24.kg/english/372752/
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