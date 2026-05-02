SDMK, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce discuss improving halal product standards

Representatives of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) and the Malaysian International Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed improving halal product standards. The muftiyat’s press service reported.

Employees of the Halal Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce also participated in the discussion.

The parties discussed strengthening religious, economic, and trade cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia. Particular attention was paid to developing the halal industry, improving the quality of halal products and services, sharing international experience, improving halal standards, and expanding mutual partnerships in this area.

The guests shared their experiences in the halal industry, discussing its role in developing Islamic trade and economic ties, and expanding business cooperation between Muslim countries.