Security forces purge continues, SCNS of Kyrgyzstan issues statement 

Large-scale efforts to purge unscrupulous officers from law enforcement agencies continue in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, said in an official statement.

According to him, this work is being conducted jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor’s Offices and is systematic and ongoing. The main goal is to identify and hold accountable officers involved in corruption, abuse of power, and ties to criminal elements.

The SCNS emphasized that there is no confrontation between law enforcement agencies. All agencies are working together within the framework of the objectives set by President Sadyr Japarov.

«This is not an interagency struggle, but a joint effort to purge the system,» the state committee stated.

It was also noted that any attempts to portray the current situation as a conflict between agencies are untrue.

The head of the SCNS emphasized that the law applies to all and there will be no protection for violators. Regardless of position, anyone who violates the law will be held accountable.

The agency noted that most employees perform their duties conscientiously, and the work they undertake is aimed, among other things, at protecting their reputation and strengthening public trust.