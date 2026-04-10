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Three SCNS employees detained: Staff purges continue within state committee

As part of efforts to reduce systemic corruption and eliminate persistent corrupt mechanisms within the State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) and other government agencies, a criminal case has been opened for corruption involving State Committee employees, other officials, and third parties.

According to the SCNS, investigative measures have uncovered instances of systematic extortion of funds from businesses by current employees of the SCNS.

In this regard, on April 9, 2026, current SCNS employees A.K., A.A., and K.D. were detained as part of the criminal case. They were placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.

Additionally, government employees who inspected the businesses—S.U., O.G., and K.U.—were detained.

It was noted that the leadership of the SCNS is actively purging its personnel as part of a policy of cleansing the system, increasing transparency, and strengthening the fight against corruption.

These measures are aimed at creating an effective and open structure that eliminates any forms of abuse and protecting the legitimate interests of businesses and society. The campaign is aimed at identifying and removing employees involved in corruption and unlawful pressure on businesses.

The emphasis is on eliminating corrupt employees. Measures are being considered that would prohibit the re-employment of individuals previously dismissed for violations in law enforcement agencies, the SCNS reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/369886/
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