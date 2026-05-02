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 Sadyr Japarov announces meeting of regions’ heads with local residents

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced meetings of heads of regions with local residents. He posted the announcement on social media.

According to the president, the meetings will begin on May 11.

«Meetings will be held in every aiyl okmotu. As you know, I recently made a working visit to Osh region, where I met with residents of the city and seven districts of the region. I noted that approximately 80 percent of the issues raised fall within the purview of the district and regional levels. And only 20 percent require support from the national budget, such as the construction of schools, strategic roads, and the provision of clean water. As you have seen for yourself, most problems can be resolved at the local level. In this regard, I have instructed the regional plenipotentiaries, as well as representatives of the prosecution authorities, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, to travel to each aiyl okmotu in accordance with the approved schedule to hold on-site meetings and address citizens’ concerns,» he wrote.

Sadyr Japarov added that in May and June, all meetings in the aiyl okmotu will be broadcast live on the regional channels UTRK and ElTR, as well as on social media.

«I will personally monitor the live broadcasts whenever possible. In October and November, similar meetings in a similar format will be held again in each aiyl okmotu, also with live broadcasts. This will allow us to determine whether the issues raised by citizens in May and June have been resolved. I would like to specifically address local leaders. During my visit to Osh region, it became clear that most of the issues raised by the public could have been resolved at your level. Of course, there are issues that remain unresolved for months or even years. If an issue is contentious and you are hesitant to take responsibility, consider it locally, listen to both sides, discuss it together, and make a fair decision,» he noted.

At the same time, the head of state warned officials: attempts to formally shift responsibility to the center are unacceptable.

«If the issues raised in the spring are not resolved by the fall, please do not be offended. The governors and all involved leaders will be held accountable. We appoint you to your positions out of trust, counting on your professionalism, organizational skills, and ability to serve the people and develop the regions. If you fail to justify this trust, fail to strive for the development of the territory, and work formally, appropriate measures will be taken. This is not only my demand, but also the demand of the people and the times,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov asked the regional leaders not to ignore the problems raised at the meetings, to resolve them promptly, and not to shirk responsibility.

«Each of you—from the head of the aiyl okmotu to the head of district, the regional leader, and employees of local ministry departments — should remember that you came to serve the people. At the autumn meetings, we will separately examine why certain issues have not been resolved and whether they could have been resolved at the local level. If an issue truly cannot be resolved at the regional level, it should be forwarded to the presidential administration or the Cabinet. I emphasize once again: no issue is unresolved. I expect concrete results from you,» he concluded.

The President urged citizens to follow the schedule, find out when and where meetings will be held, and voice their concerns.

«If necessary, bring all relevant documents with you, clearly state your questions to the leaders, and seek their resolution. Considering that the meetings will be held live, I ask that you maintain order and demonstrate polite behavior,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/372732/
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