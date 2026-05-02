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Mudflow in Gulcho: Aftermath cleared within four days

The Town Hall of Gulcho has expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for its prompt assistance in eliminating the consequences of a mudflow caused by heavy rains. The rainfall lasted for two days, affecting 96 families.

According to the municipality, a deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the site on the first day and personally coordinated the response efforts. The following day, the minister inspected the situation. All necessary resources and equipment were deployed to eliminate the aftermath.

Within four days, rescuers and municipal services managed to almost completely eliminate the impact of the disaster.

Gulcho Mayor Nursultan Tazhibaev, on behalf of himself, the city administration, and residents, expressed gratitude to the minister, his deputies, and all staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Affected residents also notedthe promptness and coordination of the emergency services.

On April 27, mudflows triggered by heavy rains hit Alay district of Osh region. The disaster affected Gulcho, where mudflow waters flooded residential yards.
link: https://24.kg/english/372728/
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