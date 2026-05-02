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International Dance Olympiad of Central Asia to be held in Bishkek

The International Dance Olympiad of Central Asia will be held in Bishkek. The event is scheduled for June 5-7. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

More than 5,000 people from 10 countries are expected to participate. Dancers will present performances in a variety of styles: from classical and folk to contemporary and pop.

The Olympiad is positioned as a platform for the international exchange of experience, the development of talent, and professional growth, the press release says.
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International Dance Olympiad of Central Asia to be held in Bishkek