 Kamchybek Tashiev announces his resignation as KFU head

Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), announced his resignation.

«I would like to wish football success. Football in Kyrgyzstan is not something that can be considered a business. I have fulfilled my mission. I think this is my last time speaking to you as chairman. Now a person who truly loves football should come here,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev has held this post for over two years. At today’s congress, he reported on his work.