 Kamchybek Tashiev announces his resignation as KFU head

Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), announced his resignation.
«I would like to wish football success. Football in Kyrgyzstan is not something that can be considered a business. I have fulfilled my mission. I think this is my last time speaking to you as chairman. Now a person who truly loves football should come here,» he said.
Kamchybek Tashiev has held this post for over two years. At today’s congress, he reported on his work.
- It is worth noting that Kamchybek Tashiev spoke at an official event today for the first time since resigning as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. On February 10 of this year, President Sadyr Japarov dismissed him. Since then, several former high-ranking officials of the State Committee for National Security have been detained, and some have been dismissed. Nine deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh, including Kamchybek Tashiev’s younger brother, Shairbek Tashiev, resigned their seats. He was later arrested on corruption charges related to the activities of Kyrgyzneftegaz company. The former head of the security services has not yet commented on the latest developments.