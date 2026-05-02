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Rescue archaeological excavations underway in Cholpon-Ata

Emergency rescue archaeological excavations are being carried out in Cholpon-Ata in connection with the construction of a bypass road on the northern outskirts of the city. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The work is aimed at preserving and comprehensively studying historical and cultural heritage sites located within the construction zone.

So far, 22 of the planned 30 sites have been examined. These include 21 burial mounds (kurgans) and one large stone enclosure. The findings date back to the early Saka period and include items such as ceramic vessels, a bronze hairpin, and a whetstone.

Specialists continue in-depth research of the stone enclosure area, working to determine its dating and cultural affiliation.

The excavations are making a significant contribution to the study of the ancient history of Issyk-Kul region and are providing new scientific data, the ministry added.
link: https://24.kg/english/372724/
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