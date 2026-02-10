President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev

A decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic was published today, February 10, on the early termination of the powers of Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Kamchybek Tashiev was appointed Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan on October 16, 2020. The decree was signed at the time by Acting President Sadyr Japarov following the events of October 5–6, 2020.

Tashiev’s long-standing relationship with the current president, Sadyr Japarov, was considered one of the most stable and influential political alliances in the country. Their cooperation began well before Japarov assumed power: in the early 2010s, they repeatedly aligned on political processes and went through a joint legal episode in 2012, which strengthened their personal connection.

After the events of October 2020, their tandem was fully established: Sadyr Japarov became president, and Kamchybek Tashiev was appointed head of the SCNS, becoming a key figure in the country’s security apparatus. He oversaw the most high-profile cases, shaped security policy, and was effectively the closest trusted aide of the presidential team.

In expert circles, their alliance was often described as the strongest political duo in the country, and any personnel changes around Kamchybek Tashiev were perceived as indicators of significant shifts in the power structure.

Recently, rumors circulated about Tashiev potentially participating in the upcoming presidential elections. Kamchybek Tashiev repeatedly stated that he did not intend to run and supported President Sadyr Japarov.