18:52
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev

A decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic was published today, February 10, on the early termination of the powers of Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Kamchybek Tashiev was appointed Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan on October 16, 2020. The decree was signed at the time by Acting President Sadyr Japarov following the events of October 5–6, 2020.

Tashiev’s long-standing relationship with the current president, Sadyr Japarov, was considered one of the most stable and influential political alliances in the country. Their cooperation began well before Japarov assumed power: in the early 2010s, they repeatedly aligned on political processes and went through a joint legal episode in 2012, which strengthened their personal connection.

After the events of October 2020, their tandem was fully established: Sadyr Japarov became president, and Kamchybek Tashiev was appointed head of the SCNS, becoming a key figure in the country’s security apparatus. He oversaw the most high-profile cases, shaped security policy, and was effectively the closest trusted aide of the presidential team.

In expert circles, their alliance was often described as the strongest political duo in the country, and any personnel changes around Kamchybek Tashiev were perceived as indicators of significant shifts in the power structure.

Recently, rumors circulated about Tashiev potentially participating in the upcoming presidential elections. Kamchybek Tashiev repeatedly stated that he did not intend to run and supported President Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/361421/
views: 117
Print
Related
Ulan Dzhusupov relieved of his duties as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new sports complex in Bishkek
Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Deputy Head of National Investment Agency Damirbek Bikulov dismissed
Deputy Head of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Heads of two national cardiology institutions in Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Kamchybek Tashiev: Only death can separate my friendship with Sadyr Japarov
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz language
Marat Nuraliev relieved of post as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
18:18
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchyb...
18:11
33 minors currently missing in Kyrgyzstan
18:05
101 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
17:47
Ten new schools to be built in Osh in 2026
16:55
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion