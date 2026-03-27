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Fake SCNS officer detained in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic detained a man who posed as an agency officer. According to the SCNS, the suspect, identified as Azerbaijani national A.S., has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators say the man operated under the name Sakhab and, impersonating a national security official, gained the trust of citizens and fraudulently obtained large sums of money.

In one case, the suspect allegedly promised a woman assistance in securing the release of her son, who was being held in the pretrial detention center No. 1, and took $24,100 and 100,000 soms from her.

In another incident, he reportedly received $14,000 after promising to arrange the recruitment of Vietnamese nationals to work in a garment workshop. After receiving the money, the man disappeared.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.

The SCNS urges anyone affected by the suspect’s actions to contact the duty service of its Main Directorate for Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/367707/
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