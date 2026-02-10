Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed Acting Chairman of SCNS

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov was appointed Acting Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The presidential press service reported.

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov’s candidacy is being submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for approval for appointment as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov served as head of the 9th Service and Deputy Chairman of the SCNS since 2020. He is 55 years old. In 2022, Shabdanbekov was promoted to the rank of Major General.

Previously, the president signed a decree on the early termination of the powers of Kamchybek Tashiev, SCNS Chairman.