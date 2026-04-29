Kyrgyzstan and Togo sign package of agreements — from visa waiver to IT

A number of bilateral documents were signed in Bishkek following the official visit of Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements cover key areas ranging from investment and agriculture to education, healthcare, and digital development.

In particular, the sides signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as a treaty on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments.

culture,

digital development and information technology,

higher education,

agriculture and food security,

healthcare.

Additional agreements and memorandums address cooperation in:

A separate memorandum was also signed between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries, which is expected to facilitate the development of business ties.

The package of documents establishes a legal framework for deepening bilateral engagement and opens new opportunities for partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Togo.