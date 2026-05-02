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SCO Open Cup regulations approved by sports authorities in Cholpon-Ata

New standards for sports cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have been developed at a meeting of Sports Ministers held in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Sports of Belarus reported.

SCO press service
Photo SCO press service

It is noted that a working group on sports was established during the meeting in Cholpon-Ata. The newly created body will operate on a permanent basis and ensure coordination of all sporting events.

The regulations for the SCO Open Cup were also approved. The competition will be held throughout the year in various member countries.

At the proposal of Kyrgyzstan, a unified SCO plan will be developed to create a common calendar of sporting events for all participating states.
link: https://24.kg/english/372733/
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