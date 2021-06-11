Political scientist Mars Sariev comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey

The first official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Turkey ends today. Earlier, he met with the head of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey took place. Today he is taking part in the meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, and a number of meetings are planned. Political scientists are summing up the first results of the visit. Mars Sariev shared his opinion with 24.kg news agency.

He believes that cooperation with Turkey is developing dynamically.

«Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan have reached almost $ 1 billion, and the trade turnover already amounts to half a billion dollars. Sadyr Japarov said in Ankara that it is necessary to bring the trade turnover to $ 1 billion. I think there are very good prospects for cooperation. Moreover, it has been fruitful until now, since, traditionally, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are kindred peoples, both in terms of set of mind and their history. Turkish business feels comfortable in Kyrgyzstan and is developing,» Mars Sariev said.

The expert drew attention to the idea voiced by Sadyr Japarov at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation.

«The idea of ​​turning Kyrgyzstan into an air hub, a transport hub between Turkey and Southeast Asia is interesting. There are also interesting economic proposals. In general, we can say that the meetings are very fruitful. We will see what other promising areas will be discussed,» he concluded.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic called on Turkish airlines to use Manas International Airport in Bishkek as a transport and logistics center in Asia, guaranteeing a preferential regime for implementation of this project.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan earlier opened a criminal case against a number of former top managers of Manas airport. The investigation accuses them of organizing a stable scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.

This is the Turkish company GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş. The Turkish investor is outraged and calls the arguments of the Prosecutor General’s Office disinformation.

The company reminded that a business forum was held on September 2, 2018 as a part of the official visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of which a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Manas International Airport and GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş.

According to this agreement, GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş intended to invest $ 50 million in the further development of Manas airport and the Kyrgyz aviation in general. But due to the unreasonably initiated pre-trial proceedings against the company, the aforementioned investment project was suspended.

Nursultan Belekov, former president of Manas Management Company CJSC, former chairmen of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev, Murat Primberdiev and Albek Ibraimov are being prosecuted in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after entering into a plea bargain.