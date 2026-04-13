Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to commission 13 small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 81.03 megawatts in 2026.

According to the ministry, President Sadyr Japarov made a number of instructions to the Ministry of Energy to implement projects aimed at developing the energy sector, increasing generation, and developing alternative energy sources.

In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, under the leadership of Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, is actively implementing reforms and major projects aimed at developing the industry, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the population, and reducing energy shortages caused by rising demand.

According to available information, 13 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 81.03 megawatts are planned to be commissioned in 2026. The expected electricity generation will be approximately 348.3 million kilowatt-hours per year.

They include:

Chui region: Ken-Tor — 10.63 megawatts, Sokuluk — 39.5 megawatts, Tuyuk — 5.9 megawatts, Kichi-Kemin — 7.1 megawatts;

Issyk-Kul region: Orto-Tokoy — 21 megawatts, Tyup — 9 megawatts;

Jalal-Abad region: Sary-Tash — 4.6 megawatts, Kainama — 24.8 megawatts (put into operation);

Talas region: Urmaral — 1.6 megawatts;

Osh region: Konduk — 5.3 megawatts, Alai Hydro — 4.4 megawatts;

Batken region: Leilek — 6 megawatts;

Naryn region: Kurtka — 1.2 megawatts.

At least 27 small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 109.8 megawatts were commissioned between 2021 and 2025. Their combined generation amounts to approximately 427 million kilowatt-hours per year.

In addition, 48 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 421.26 megawatts are planned to be commissioned between 2026 and 2030.

The Ministry of Energy’s primary goal is the prompt implementation of these plans and the achievement of energy independence, which will ultimately allow Kyrgyzstan to transition from importing to exporting electricity.