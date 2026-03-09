15:47
Foreign Ministers of OTS states meet with Turkish President Erdogan

Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) were received by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting took place on March 7 in Istanbul on the sidelines of the informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Turkish president welcomed the ministers and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation among Turkic states. He highlighted the significance of regular dialogue on key regional and international issues and expressed interest in expanding multilateral cooperation within the organization.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Erdogan on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov. He noted that Turkey remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s most important and reliable partners, with relations based on friendship, mutual respect, and a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kulubaev also highlighted the personal contribution of the Turkish president to advancing peace initiatives aimed at resolving regional and global conflicts through diplomatic means.

In addition, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan informed participants about preparations for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the World Nomad Games, which will take place this year in Bishkek.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further deepening bilateral cooperation and expanding interaction within regional and international organizations.
