Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss financing of green projects

On April 10, a meeting was held at the National Investment Agency between representatives of the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi and the management of the Kyrgyz Green Infrastructure Fund.

During the meeting, the Turkish side presented its international experience in implementing projects in the construction of railways, bridges, and tunnels, confirming their readiness to adapt technologies to the fund’s green requirements. The parties also discussed prospects for strategic partnership in developing environmentally sustainable infrastructure, including financing mechanisms for projects to modernize the transport and energy sectors using green technologies.

Particular attention was paid to attracting investment, sharing technical expertise, and developing sustainable financing channels through the Kyrgyz Green Infrastructure Fund.

Following the meeting, Yapi Merkezi representatives expressed interest in implementing projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, noting the favorable investment climate and readiness to implement international sustainable development standards.