Sadyr Japarov promises to build football pitches in every village

In the next 2-3 years, not a single village in Kyrgyzstan will be left without a mini-football field. President Sadyr Japarov announced this during a meeting with residents of Uzgen district.

According to him, construction of sports facilities is already underway throughout the country.

«We started in Batken, and the work will continue all the way to Ala-Buka and Chatkal—not a single village will left out. Night lighting is essential, as in rural areas, people are busy with household work during the day and can only devote time to sports in the evening,» the head of state noted.

He emphasized that no funds from the state budget are allocated for these purposes. Construction of the pitches is being financed exclusively through investors and sponsors.

At the president’s meetings with residents of Osh region, young people most often request the construction of football pitches, sports complexes, and stadiums.